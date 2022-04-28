Mickey Guyton, Lee Ann Womack are leading a special music event benefiting Nashville’s veterans

ABC

The country music community has always demonstrated its support for military service members and their families, and now, Nashville will be home to a new festival benefiting local veterans.

Mickey Guyton, Lee Ann Womack, Tyler Rich and more are performing at the event, billed as the Bob Woodruff Foundation’s Got Your 6 Vet Fest. In addition to the music, fans can enjoy carnival games and prizes, raffles, drinks and snacks throughout the day.

The family-friendly festival is specifically geared towards the local military and veteran community: Admission is free for active National Guard and reserve members, as well as veterans and military families.

Taking place on July 9 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the event will be held in the Loveless Barn outside of Nashville’s beloved Loveless Cafe. Advance reservations are required, and will be available starting May 2.

Mickey has long been a supporter of the military communities. Most recently, she performed as part of PBS’ National Memorial Day Concert.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.