Country News

By ABC News |

Michael Ray, Jelly Roll, Elle King and others will perform at the 2023 Key West Songwriters Festival

Key20West20-20BMI202
BMI

The lineup for the 2023 Key West Songwriters Festival has been announced. 

Organized by BMI, Rams Head Presents and The Florida Keys Tourist Development Council, the annual event will take place from May 3 to May 7. Singers and songwriters who are part of this year’s lineup include Michael RayJelly RollMitchell TenpennyElle KingThe Love Junkies (Hillary LindseyLori McKenna and Liz Rose), Luke LairdRivers Rutherford and Jeffrey Steele.

This year’s festival marks its 27th year. Past performers include country stars Luke CombsFlorida Georgia LineMaren Morris and Kacey Musgraves.

Proceeds from the Key West Songwriters Festival will go to supporting Michelle’s Foundation and the BMI Foundation. To view the full lineup and schedule, and to get tickets, visit the festival’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.