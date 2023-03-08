Michael Ray, Jelly Roll, Elle King and others will perform at the 2023 Key West Songwriters Festival

BMI

The lineup for the 2023 Key West Songwriters Festival has been announced.

Organized by BMI, Rams Head Presents and The Florida Keys Tourist Development Council, the annual event will take place from May 3 to May 7. Singers and songwriters who are part of this year’s lineup include Michael Ray, Jelly Roll, Mitchell Tenpenny, Elle King, The Love Junkies (Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose), Luke Laird, Rivers Rutherford and Jeffrey Steele.

This year’s festival marks its 27th year. Past performers include country stars Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves.

Proceeds from the Key West Songwriters Festival will go to supporting Michelle’s Foundation and the BMI Foundation. To view the full lineup and schedule, and to get tickets, visit the festival’s website.

