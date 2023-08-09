Megan Moroney’s “I’m Not Pretty” video has an empowering message

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

The music video for Megan Moroney‘s new single, “I’m Not Pretty,” has arrived.

Directed by Megan and Jeff Johnson, the tongue-in-cheek visualizer features Megan as both the confident and kind-hearted protagonist, as well as the jealous and mean-spirited antagonist.

“I’ve had a creative vision for the song since I wrote it and I am so excited that I was able to co-direct the music video,” says Megan.

“I casted my best friends in real life to be in it and thought it was really important to portray the difference in the nice girls that seem to mind their own business and the mean girls who spend all of their time tearing down others,” she explains. “Moral of the story- nice girls always win! I hope my fans love the video and it continues to become the empowering anthem it is.”

“Being able to work side by side with Megan and having her co-direct with me was seriously so much fun,” adds Jeff. “From the initial concept, to building a treatment, acting in it, performing in it, editing and sitting in on our color session, Megan was a part of this video every step of the way.”

“I’m Not Pretty” serves as the follow-up single to Megan’s #1 hit “Tennessee Orange.” Both tracks are off her debut album, Lucky.

