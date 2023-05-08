Megan Moroney talks favorites and emotions on her debut album, ‘LUCKY’

Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records

Fast-rising newcomer Megan Moroney has dropped her long-awaited debut album, LUCKY.

Produced by Sugarland‘s Kristian Bush, the record boasts 13 songs that uniquely showcase “every sort of emotion” there is.

“There’s happy songs, sad songs, but it’s like everything I love about country music,” Megan tells ABC Audio. “There’s snarky, funny songs. There’s really heartbreaking songs. And Kristian has kind of taken my voice and helped me create this sound that doesn’t sound like anything else.”

When it comes to picking favorites, Megan knows the ones she holds close. While every song on the record is special, there are three that have stood out for various reasons.

“I think ‘Girl in the Mirror’ is definitely up there. It’s the most personal and vulnerable song I’ve ever written, and I think it’s going to help a lot of young girls and girls in general,” shares Megan. “I guess, guys, too. I played it last night and guys were saying that they needed to hear it.”

She adds, “There’s a funny song called ‘Sleep on My Side’ that I’m excited to put out. It kind of shows my personality. And ‘Kansas Anymore’ is another one of my favorites [as well].”

Megan’s single “Tennessee Orange” is currently in the top 10 and ascending on the country charts.

Here’s the LUCKY track list:

“I’m Not Pretty”

“Lucky”

“Tennessee Orange”

“Kansas Anymore”

“Girl in the Mirror”

“Another on the Way”

“Traitor Joe”

“Why Johnny”

“God Plays A Gibson”

“Georgia Girl”

“Sleep on My Side”

“Mustang or Me”

“Sad Songs For Sad People”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.