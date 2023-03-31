Megan Moroney called her mom as soon as she got her first CMT nominations

Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT

Megan Moroney‘s hit “Tennessee Orange” is up for two awards at the 2023 CMT Music Awards: Breakthrough Female Video of the Year and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year.

This is a big deal to Megan, a Savannah, Georgia, native who once thought she’d be an accountant.

“I’m nominated for two, which is crazy,” Megan tells ABC Audio. “And so the first thing I did was call my mom and I was like, ‘Mom, I got nominated for a CMT Award like Breakthrough Video of the Year.’ And my mom goes, ‘The real CMT Awards?’ I’m like, ‘No, the fake ones.’ But yeah, the first thing I did was call my mom. I was just freaking out because, I don’t know, I grew up watching the CMTs, but I like thought I was going to be an accountant, so it’s crazy that here I am.”

“Tennessee Orange” is the lead single from Megan’s upcoming debut album, Lucky, which is slated to arrive on May 5.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air live on CBS April 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Livestreaming and on-demand streaming options will be available via Paramount+, as well.

