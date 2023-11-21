Country News

Megan, Dustin, Walker + more to salute the troops

Country stars, icons and newcomers have been tapped for America Salutes You’s Concert For Gratitude.

The fundraising event will feature performances from Megan MoroneyWalker HayesJo Dee MessinaCraig MorganLee GreenwoodAlana SpringsteenClint Black and hosts Dustin Lynch and Chrissy Metz, among others.

Concert For Gratitude will take place at Belmont University’s Fisher Center For The Performing Arts in Nashville on Friday, December 15, at 7 p.m. CT.

Tickets are available now at thefishercenter.com and americasalutesyou.org

Unable to make the show? Fret not, you can watch its fully produced show on network affiliates, national cable
channels and streaming services in January.

