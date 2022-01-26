“Maybe I wasn’t so cool”: Tim McGraw reacts to his old music videos

Mutton chops, “mad farmers who can’t get to their fields” and “me trying to be GQ”: Tim McGraw takes a walk down music video memory lane in a new reaction video the singer posted to his YouTube channel.

The singer looks back at three videos — 1994’s “Down on the Farm,” 2003’s “She’s My Kind of Rain” and 2016’s “Humble and Kind” — in the clip. He takes plenty of cracks at his fashion sense and youthful sensibilities throughout the video, but Tim has some sentimental stories to share, too, like how Oprah Winfrey helped inspire the music video for “Humble and Kind.”

“I knew that when we did the video, we had to figure out some way to make it special,” he remembers.

He got inspired after watching the trailer for Oprah’s Belief documentary series, which featured footage of people across the world, from a variety of different cultures.

“I thought, ‘Boy, that’s the way I want this video to look,’” Tim explains. So he sent the song to [producer, director and actor] Tyler Perry, a partner in Oprah’s OWN network, asking if it would be possible to use some of the footage from Belief for his video.

“I sent him the song, and he called me back, and he was crying on the phone about how wonderful the song is,” the singer recounts. “And he said, ‘I just sent it to Oprah, I hope you don’t mind, and she said you can have any of the footage that you want.’”

Tim concludes, “I just think it’s one of the most beautiful videos that we’ve ever shot.”

“Humble and Kind” won several awards, including Video of the Year at the 2016 CMT Music Awards.

