Maren Morris spoofs ‘Stranger Things’ with a clip from her cameo in Ryan Hurd’s “Pass It On” video

Like the rest of the world, it seems that Maren Morris is watching the new season of Stranger Things.

The country star recently co-starred in fellow artist Ryan Hurd’s “Pass It On” music video, which just so happened to have some aesthetic overlap with season four of the beloved Netflix show. It was filmed at a roller rink with throwback vibes that might remind fans of the Stranger Things episode where main character Eleven and her boyfriend Mike and pal Will go roller skating.

So, Maren took some scenes from the “Pass it On” music video and set it to Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” a 1985 hit that’s currently experiencing a major resurgence thanks to its prominent feature in the new Stranger Things season.

“Had to…” Maren wrote on Twitter alongside her Stranger Things/“Pass it On” mashup.

When Ryan’s video premiered on Wednesday, Maren also shared some snapshots from filming day.

“Slushie girl at your service,” she wrote. “Thanks for having me in your video [Ryan Hurd.] Glad we didn’t break any bones before we go on tour.”

Maren and Ryan are no strangers to musical collaboration. Not only did they first meet as Nashville songwriters, but they scored a hit in 2021 with their duet, “Chasing After You.”

