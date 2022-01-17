Maren Morris on new album, ﻿’Humble Quest’: “It’s the happiest music I’ve made”

In a Twitter Q&A with fans, Maren Morris offers new insight into her upcoming album, Humble Quest.

“It’s the happiest music I’ve made, in a very trying time,” Maren describes to one fan inquiring about the album. As for her favorite lyric, Maren reveals, “Now your heart beats in me.”

Things get interesting when the singer is challenged to explain Humble Quest with emojis, using symbols of an open road, water droplets, a pair of women dancing in leotards and bunny ears, and a mother holding a baby.

As for what song Maren thinks will become a fan favorite, she replies, “I never know. I was floored ‘The Bones’ did what it did so I clearly have zero compass. I will say, I love them all.” And while her favorite song off the album changes daily, she says her current favorite is “Nervous.”

This is Maren’s third studio album following 2019’s Girl that was named Album of the Year at the CMA Awards. “The Bones” was nominated for Best Country Song at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Humble Quest is available on March 25. The lead single, “Circles Around This Town,” is quickly climbing up the charts, currently in the top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

