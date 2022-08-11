Maren Morris is “very proud” of her team of women on tour

Sony Music Nashville

Maren Morris is praising the women she works with on tour.

The hitmaker is currently on her headlining Humble Quest Tour, and she’s brought a team of women with her to help run the show. Maren reveals that half of her crew is female and notes that while she’s steering the ship, she couldn’t do it without her support system, including frequent co-writer Natalie Hemby and guitarist Annie Clements.

“I just have to take a moment and say that I love the women on this tour. I am very proud to be able to say that half my crew out here are women. It is rare you see it 50/50 in the touring industry, but it happens intentionally and over time,” the singer says alongside a gallery of photos highlighting the women on her team. “Everyone can hang, feel safe, and hopefully have some drinks once the trailer is locked. I might be the boss, but this sh** doesn’t go without the incredibly hardworking girls and guys out here.”

Touring isn’t the only area where Maren is surrounded by a team of women. She’s also one-fourth of the all-female supergroup, The Highwomen, with Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie.

The Humble Quest Tour continues through early December.

