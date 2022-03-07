Maren Morris is taking “Circles” to the “epic” and “crazy” ACMs stage for its TV debut

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for ACM

Maren Morris‘ new single, “Circles Around This Town,” will get the Vegas treatment tonight when she performs its TV debut at the 2022 ACM Awards.

The show is taking place at Allegiant Stadium, a venue that, Maren says, was pretty dazzling even during rehearsals. “It’s beautiful, and the stage that we’re performing it on is so high up, it almost popped my ears,” Maren explains.

In fact, the stage is so massive that it was even a little daunting to a seasoned pro like Maren. “It’s kind of overwhelming how big it is in there,” she admits.

Still, once the crowd and her country-star peers assemble for the big night, Maren says it’s sure to be an unforgettable experience. “It’s very crazy, but so epic, and the whole window wall is behind us, so you just see the [Las Vegas] Strip,” she describes. “It’s gonna be beautiful.”

In addition to her performance, Maren is a nominee at tonight’s awards show. The event starts at 8 p.m. ET, and it’ll stream on Amazon Prime Video. Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett are co-hosting the show.

