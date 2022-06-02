Maren Morris is bringing baby Hayes on tour for the first time: “I think he thinks the tour bus is like camp”

ABC

Maren Morris hits the road next week, launching her 2022 Humble Quest Tour. It’s the first full headlining tour she’s mounted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s a big first in another way, too: She’ll be on the road for the first time since becoming a mom.

Back in March 2020, as pandemic shut-downs were ramping up in the U.S., Maren and her husband, Ryan Hurd, welcomed their first child, baby boy Hayes. Now, Maren’s planning her very first tour with her son joining her.

“I think he thinks the tour bus is like camp or something,” the singer tells E! News’ Daily Pop. “‘Cause he just has no idea what’s going on, but he gets so excited.”

Maren knows that having two-year-old Hayes along for the ride will make touring a little different, but she’s optimistic about the changes, Maren goes on to say.

“This will be my first time touring with a baby or a kid, so I’m excited,” she continues. “It’s gonna change my way of doing things, in a good way, I think.”

Before she hits the road, Maren recently hopped on social media to give fans a virtual tour of her newly revamped bus setup, including special modifications so that Hayes can be comfortable on the bus.

Maren’s Humble Quest Tour takes its name from her newest album, Humble Quest. That project includes Hayes, too: “Hummingbird,” a song Maren wrote the day she found out she was pregnant, features audio of Hayes’ voice saying “Mama.”

