Maren Morris introduces “olympic sport” of singing while trying to get security guard’s attention

ABC

Maren Morris has created a new “olympic sport” onstage.

On Tuesday, Maren posted an amusing video that shows her singing onstage as she tries to track down the security guard to deliver an important message. Dressed in a glitter fringe top and jean shorts, Maren can be seen strutting around the stage performing a cover of Fiona Apple‘s “Criminal” while attempting to get the security guard’s attention to tell him to let her friends stay in the front row.

While singing lyrics, “heaven help me for the way I am/Save me from these evil deeds before I get them done,” the superstar can be seen pointing to the guard as her friends make their way to their front-row seats, not missing a beat.

“The Olympic sport of chasing down the venue security guard to let your friends stay in the front row while also not missing a lyric,” Maren shares in the caption, adding a gold medal emoji for her victorious efforts.

Maren is currently embarking on her Humble Quest Tour, which takes her all across the U.S. and Canada through December.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.