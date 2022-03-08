Maren Morris’ ﻿’Humble Quest’ ﻿features a song about her son: “He’s precious”

Columbia Nashville

Maren Morris has a particularly special song on her new album, Humble Quest.

﻿The singer revealed that the song “Hummingbird” is about her son, Hayes, who turns two on March 23. “He’s doing good,” Maren tells Entertainment Tonight about her son that she shares with husband Ryan Hurd. “He’s precious. He’s honestly the sweetest kid. I don’t know how we got so lucky with such a sweet baby, but he is.”

While fans will have to wait to hear “Hummingbird,” Maren has dropped two tracks from the album: lead single “Circles Around This Town” and the follow-up, “Background Music.” The former track was co-written with Ryan, and while the couple doesn’t have plans to soon release another duet following the success of “Chasing After You,” Maren says that her husband’s handprint is an important part of the project.

“Maybe we’ll do another duet someday, but he actually is all over my album. He is singing and writing all the songs, so it kind of feels like in any capacity, we’re going to be collaborating, no matter what. We’re married and have a child,” Maren explains about their partnership. “It’s been a long time coming. The record’s been done for a while, so, I’m just ready to give birth to it.”

The superstar singer just announced a nationwide headlining tour in support of Humble Quest that runs from June through December.

