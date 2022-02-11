Maren Morris’ “Background Music” takes the long view on life and love

ABC

Maren Morris pens a love letter to those closest to her in “Background Music,” the newest release to come off her upcoming studio album, Humble Quest.

It’s a celebration of savoring life, especially in light of the knowledge that a person’s time on earth can’t last forever.

“We’ve got time, but we’re only human / We call it forever but we know that there’s an end to it,” Maren sings in her new ballad’s chorus. “You and I can dance our way through it / And I’ll love you ‘til all that we are is background music.”

“I wrote this about the beauty of the temporary, which is inevitably all things,” Maren explained when she released her new song. “The romanticism of eternity sounds nice, but I like to think I savor things better when I know I’m not entitled to it in perpetuity.”

Maren underscores her point with a music video featuring her family, including her young son, Hayes. He previously made an appearance in another of the singer’s videos, for “Better Than We Found It.”

Elsewhere in the “Background Music” video, a man’s hands play a piano line. While the man’s face isn’t revealed, it’s a pretty safe bet that it’s Maren’s fellow singer-songwriter husband, Ryan Hurd.

Humble Quest will be out in full March 25.

