Maddie & Tae “couldn’t be more excited” for new CMT Next Women of Country tour dates

Maddie & Tae have locked in new dates for the CMT Next Women of Country Presents: All Song No Static Tour.

Originally scheduled to launch in January, the duo had to postpone the headlining tour after Taylor Kerrwas placed on immediate bed rest while pregnant with daughter Leighton. The new run of shows begins on September 15 in Taylor’s home state of Oklahoma, followed by a stop at the House of Blues in Dallas in Maddie Marlow‘s native Texas.

Throughout September and October, the hitmaking pair will perform at theaters in cities including New York, Atlanta, Houston, West Hollywood and more. Joining them on the tour are two Next Women of Country inductees, Abbey Cone and Sacha.

“We have been waiting so long to say this…. we’re going on tour!” Maddie & Tae write in a celebratory post. “We couldn’t be more excited to see all of your faces again! The amazing @abbeycone and @sachaofficialmusic are joining us and we hope you do, too!”

Maddie & Tae took home the award for Group/Duo Video of the Year at the CMT Awards for their song, “Woman You Got.” Visit their website for a full list of tour dates.

