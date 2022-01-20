Maddie & Tae band mate Taylor Kerr’s baby girl arrives early: “She decided to be a Capricorn like her daddy”

ABC

On Thursday, Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Kerr announced the birth of her daughter, Leighton Grace.

The baby girl is Taylor’s first child with her husband, Josh Kerr, and she arrived significantly early, but fortunately, Leighton is doing well. “She’s beautiful, strong and everything we have ever dreamed of,” Taylor wrote on Maddie & Tae’s socials. “She decided to be a Capricorn like her daddy. Already can’t wait for the day we get to finally take her home.”

The singer also shared a few pictures of the new arrival. Though her face doesn’t make an appearance, fans can see a closeup snapshot of Leighton’s tiny foot, plus her name on the side of her isolette, along with her weight at birth: two pounds, five ounces.

When she announced her pregnancy, Taylor said her due date was in spring 2022, but the universe had other plans. She was hospitalized in mid-December, 24 weeks into her pregnancy, and remained on bedrest until Leighton was born.

Taylor’s pregnancy complications caused Maddie & Tae to postpone their 2022 tour plans. However, there’s no shortage of new music from the duo. Their next EP, Through the Madness Vol. 1, arrives January 28.

