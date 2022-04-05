Luke Combs teases studio version of “The Kind of Love We Make”

ABC

Luke Combs may have new music on the horizon.

The singer shared a snippet of the studio video version of “The Kind of Love We Make” on Instagram, an unreleased song he previously teased last year. The recorded version features a smooth melody accented by a twangy steel guitar as Luke sings with smoky vocals, “let the passion take us to a higher place/Making the kind of love we make.”

“Listen to what I just got…#TheKindOfLoveWeMake,” Luke teases in the caption.

Unsurprisingly, the country superstar’s fervent fan base was quick to share their responses, with one sharing, “Already obsessed with this new one,” with another echoes the sentiment, writing, “need this to drop!” “Can’t make a bad song,” praises another listener.

Luke originally shared a video of he and one of the song’s co-writers, Dustin Nunley, performing the song acoustically in October 2021. In December, the hit singer revealed that he is “putting the finishing touches” on his highly anticipated third studio album.

