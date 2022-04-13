Luke Combs sets a date for his next album release

ABC

The long-awaited new Luke Combs album is officially on its way. The singer posted an update on Twitter this week, and while he didn’t spill any details about its title or track list, he did give fans a timeline.

“Excited to let y’all know my new album will be out June 24!” Luke wrote.

When it arrives, this will be the singer’s third studio album. It’s been in the works for quite a while, and he’s been teasing new music along the way. Earlier this month, Luke shared a snippet of an unreleased song called “The Kind of Love We Make.”

He’s been trying out other unreleased songs at his live shows, like “Tomorrow Me” and “Five-Leaf Clover.” The new album’s lead single,“Doin’ This,” is already inside country radio’s top ten.

Luke’s new batch of tunes follows his smash hit 2017 debut, This One’s for You, and the equally popular follow-up, 2019’s What You See is What You Get. Both of those projects spawned deluxe versions.

