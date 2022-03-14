Luke Combs says he’s “at the finish line” of his new album

ABC

Luke Combs may have new music coming soon.

In his response to a fan inquiring about his new album on Twitter, Luke provided insight into at where he’s at in the process, hinting that fans may have it sooner rather than later.

“How are those final touches on LC3 coming along, @lukecombs?” the fan questioned.

“We’re right at the finish line on ’em,” Luke replied. “I’m real proud of these tunes. Can’t wait for y’all to hear ’em.”

The hitmaker is currently working on the follow up to his wildly successful 2019 sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, which was named Album of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards and ACM Awards.

Luke’s current single, “Doin’ This,” is the first track released off his upcoming third studio album. It’s climbing its way through the top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

