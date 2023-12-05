Luke Combs loves his “crazy busy” life as a father of two

ABC

Earlier in August, Luke Combs and wife, Nicole, welcomed their second baby boy, Beau Lee.

While the country superstar is overjoyed to be a father of two, juggling work, family life and everything in between is something he’s still getting used to.



“It’s wild. I’ll tell you that much. It’s crazy busy, but it’s so much fun,” Luke tells ABC Audio. “We’re really enjoying it. Me and Nicole. And we’re still trying to figure out how we have time to do everything.”

“For me to go to work and [for] her still be able to have time to not go insane. It’s tough. It’s a challenge,” he shares. “But man, we love it so much and wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Luke’s currently #14 and rising the country charts with his latest single, “Where the Wild Things Are.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.