Luke Combs looks ahead to “Tomorrow Me” in unreleased song

Luke Combs is starting the week off right by dropping an unreleased song, “Tomorrow Me.”

Sitting on a couch in his studio, the singer is accompanied by just his voice and his guitar, as the acoustic number finds him rejecting the advances of a former lover. Similar to “Hurricane,” the lead character is tempted to fall back into their arms, but this time, he’s summoned the will power to walk away, knowing it’s the right decision.

“‘Cause tomorrow me ain’t gonna like the way things go tonight/If I let you in and think that it’ll be different this time/So maybe we should let yesterday be/’Cause I gotta live with tomorrow me,” he sings with his rugged vocal chops.

“Let me know what y’all think!” Luke beckoned in the caption of the video, and his fans didn’t hold back with their positive reviews. “Love this! You have an amazing way of telling stories through your music,” one wrote, while another shares, “Just like all the songs before, this one is just as amazing!” “Unreleased, but a hit. Throw it out there,” yet another fan encouraged.

“Tomorrow Me” is the one of many unreleased songs the superstar has shared over the past year, including “See Me Now,” “The Kind of Love We Make” and the fan-favorite, “Five-Leaf Clover.”

Luke shares the new track as his single, “Doin’ This,” is climbing the charts, and is currently inside the top 10.

