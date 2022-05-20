Luke Combs joins all-star cast of artists for Here to Help

ABC

Luke Combs is one of many artists from all music genres signing on to participate in Here to Help, a charity initiative that benefits mental health initiatives, such as the Recording Academy’s MusiCares and the Mental Wealth Alliance.

Fans can donate to the cause for a chance to meet Luke at a stop on his upcoming Middle of Somewhere Tour. And that’s just one of several incentive prizes available for those who choose to donate to the initiative. Also on offer is a chance to meet KISS at the Louder Than Life Festival in September; a virtual studio hang with benny blanco; and an all-expense-paid trip to London with a VIP experience at Corey Taylor’s sold-out October 2022 London Palladium show.

The initiative comes during Mental Health Awareness Month, and for Luke, the cause is personal. He’s been open about his experience with obsessive-compulsive disorder, explaining in an early 2021 installment of The Big Interview With Dan Rather that he struggles with ruminating thoughts and health anxiety.

Luke’s also looking ahead to an exciting musical chapter, as his third studio album, Growin’ Up, is set to arrive next month.

