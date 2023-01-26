Luke Combs is ‘Gettin’ Old’ on his new record

Luke Combs just revealed the title and cover art for his new album, which comes out March 24.

The CMA Entertainer of the Year’s fourth album will be called Gettin’ Old and depicts half his face on the cover, in front of a farmhouse at night.

“This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now,” Luke reveals in an Instagram post. “One that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through. It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy.”

“Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record and I hope you love it as much as we do,” he adds.

The title track, “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old,” comes out on Friday, which seems to make the new record a companion piece to his previous one, Growin’ Up, which came out last June. Earlier this week, Luke shared a performance of the song on his socials.

