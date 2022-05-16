Luke Combs hits #1 with “Doin’ This”

Courtesy River House Artists/Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville

Luke Combs has scored yet another #1 single, and it falls in line with theanniversary of another one of his hits.

Lukeis sitting at the top of the charts this week with “Doin’ This,” marking his 13th consecutive #1 single. Among those 13 hits is his debut single “Hurricane,” which dominated the country charts in 2017.

Luke learned of “Doin’ This” reaching #1 on Sunday, which coincidentally was also the five-year anniversary of when “Hurricane” achieved the same feat.

“Today is the 5 year Anniversary of ‘Hurricane’ going #1. I get to celebrate with my 13th in a row with ‘Doin’ This.’ That’s INSANE!” the superstar raved on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this every step along the way. Wouldn’t be possible without you. Love y’all!”

“Doin’ This” is the lead single off Luke’s highly anticipated new album, Growin’ Up, set for release on June 24.

Luke’s previous record-setting album, What You See Is What You Get, and its deluxe edition spawned seven consecutive #1 singles: “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” “Even Though I’m Leaving,” “Does to Me” featuring Eric Church, “Lovin’ On You,” “Better Together,” “Forever After All” and “Cold as You.”

Luke’s other hits came from his debut album, This One’s for You, which features “When It Rains It Pours,” “One Number Away,” “She Got the Best of Me” and “Beautiful Crazy.” He’s also a guest vocalist on Jameson Rodgers‘ chart-topper, “Cold Beer Calling My Name.”

