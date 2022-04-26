Luke Combs gets Jordan Davis’ seal of approval on his cover of “Buy Dirt”

ABC

Jordan Davis approves of Luke Combs‘ rendition of “Buy Dirt.”

On Monday night, Luke took to Instagram to share an acoustic cover of Jordan and Luke Bryan‘s chart-topping song. Posed inside his barn with a series of accolades on the wall behind him, Luke sits with an acoustic guitar in his lap, adding his soulful voice to the country track.

“Damn, I thought I sang this one pretty good…You crushed this buddy, thank ya,” Jordan comments on the video, adding a fist bump emoji with his seal of approval.

The “Buy Dirt” cover has several fans asking for the two hit singers to do a duet, while others were speculating that Luke may be making a tour announcement soon and that Jordan is one of the potential opening acts. In the past, Luke has posted cover videos of the artists who’ve joined him on tour.

Last week, Luke announced that his new album, Growin’ Up, will be released on June 24. Its lead single, “Doin’ This,” is currently at #2 on the country charts.

