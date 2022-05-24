Luke Combs details the people he “Used to Wish I Was” in new song

Columbia Nashville

Luke Combs is one month away from releasing his highly anticipated new album Growin’ Up, and he’s getting fans excited with the teaser of a new song.

On Monday, the superstar singer shared a snippet of “Used to Wish I Was,” the sixth track on the album, which finds him referencing Bill Dance, the famous fisherman and host of the show Bill Dance Outdoors, and former Atlanta Braves baseball player Chipper Jones Jr. among the people he tried to emulate while growing up.

But Luke is now in a season of life where he fully accepts himself as he is, as he confirms in the chorus. “I’m just an old Carolina good old boy/Boys I ain’t got no choice/I couldn’t be anybody but me even if I tried/I used to wish I was/But I’m glad I’m not,” he sings.

In addition to “Used,” Luke has also teased “Tomorrow Me” and “The Kind of Love We Make,” which will be released on June 17. Its lead single, “Doin’ This,” is in the top five on country radio. The album drops in full on June 24.

