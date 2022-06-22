Luke Combs’ “Better Together” is a top wedding song, and Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton are popular choices too

ABC

“Better Together,” Luke Combs’ romantic hit single from 2019, is one of the top choices for newlyweds picking wedding and first dance songs.

That news comes from wedding site Hitched.co.uk, which compiled data from Spotify playlists. Out of all popular playlists featuring the term “Wedding” or “First Dance,” Luke’s song appears in 211 of them, making “Better Together” the most popular wedding/first dance choice from the country genre.

Some fans might be surprised to learn that Dan + Shay don’t hold that title, as they’re known for their romantic songs that fans often use for proposals, weddings and other special events. But the ballad-slinging country duo is also a popular musical choice for those planning a wedding.

Out of all wedding-related Spotify playlists, their song “From the Ground Up” makes an appearance on just 85, and the artists themselves appear on 224 — meaning that Dan + Shay have so many wedding-ready songs, fans have several to choose from.

As an artist, Chris Stapleton appears on 179 wedding-related playlists; his song “Tennessee Whiskey” is the most popular selection, appearing 108 times.

Curiously enough, while Luke’s “Better Together” is ranked number five in first dance playlists, it’s tied in that spot with another song called “Better Together” — from a completely different genre. Luke’s song and Jack Johnson’s 2005 pop hit both respectively appear on 211 playlists.

