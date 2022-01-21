Luke Combs and wife Nicole are expecting a baby boy: “Couldn’t be more excited”

ABC

Luke Combs is a first time dad-to-be. The singer and his wife, Nicole, shared on social media this week that they’re expecting their first child, a baby boy.

“Here we go y’all!” wrote Luke, alongside a series of pictures showing off Nicole’s baby bump and a sonogram image. “Lil dude Combs is coming this spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride.”

Nicole also shared the same snapshots on her socials, writing that “this may be the best year yet.”

The couple have been married since August 2020, and they got engaged in 2018. Some of Luke’s greatest hits were written as love dedications to his wife, and the music video for his “Forever After All” even features footage of their wedding.

Luke’s fellow country stars were quick to jump into the comments section with their congratulations. Maren Morris, Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce were just a few of the singers offering their excitement, and Kane Brown — another country superstar dad — also expressed his congrats, along with a warning.

“Congrats my guy!” Kane wrote. “Gonna be a lot harder to jump on Call of Duty now though.”

