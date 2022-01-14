Luke Bryan’s on vocal rest after “excessive” cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs

ABC

Luke Bryan’s Georgia Bulldogs fandom runs deep — so deep, in fact, that he blew out his voice cheering on his team.

Luke, a Georgia native, helped cheer the Bulldogs to victory during the National Championship college football game on Monday night (Jan. 10), and it paid off. His team beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18.

But there were consequences: Within days, the singer was on vocal rest, recuperating in order to be back in singing shape by the time his sold-out Crash My Playa festival kicks off next week.

Luke poked fun at his vocal woes on Twitter, telling fans to check out his new music video for “Up” while also asking them to “pray for my voice.”

The singer’s wife, Caroline Boyer, also got a laugh at her husband’s expense. She posted a photo on her Instagram showing herself smiling and holding tape over Luke’s mouth.

“He’s on vocal rest after his EXCESSIVE screaming at National Championship game…can’t say I’m too unhappy about it!” Caroline wrote. “I plan on talking nonstop and annoying the hell out of him.”