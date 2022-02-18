Luke Bryan’s mom hits the town for his Las Vegas residency: “The eagle has landed”

Luke Bryan kicked off his Las Vegas residency last week, and he’s got shows booked for Friday night as well as through the weekend.

There also will be a VIP guest in the audience for his upcoming dates: His mom, LeClaire, is officially in town, according to the singer’s social media.

“The eagle has landed,” Luke captioned a recent post, along with an image of his mother with a beer in front of her and a cigarette in hand.

Over the years, LeClaire has become a star in her own right, becoming the beloved “Mama” to Luke’s enormous fan base, thanks to her hilarious social media presence and frequent participation in family pranks.

In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America earlier this month, Luke confirmed that his mom would indeed be joining him in Vegas. “What’s the big shopping center out here? Crystals and all that? Yeah, my credit card will be in flames come Friday,” the singer joked.

Luke’s residency is taking place at the city’s Resorts World Theatre. He’s booked throughout February, with another batch of shows scheduled for June and even more dates into the early fall of 2022.

