Luke Bryan would consider doing a residency in Nashville one day

Luke Bryan is days away from launching his first Las Vegas residency, but he’s also open to the idea of doing a residency in Nashville in the future.

Vegas has long been home to country artists’ residencies, including Garth Brooks, Shania Twain,Reba McEntire and Brooks and Dunn. In recent years, modern superstars like Carrie underwood and Florida Georgia Line have also booked residencies in Vegas, with Luke now following suit with his nine-date show at Resorts World.

The singer notes that with Nashville’s growing popularity and tourism rate, the idea of a future residency in his home city is not out of the question.

“As the number of those fans flock to Nashville, I think the ability to do a residency becomes more and more a possibility. I’m a never-say-never kind-of person,” Luke explains to the Tennessean. “I think the interesting part about that is sittin’ there with a piano and guitar and telling stories about how you wrote this song and why you wrote it. How it changed your life. A residency in Nashville is something I would always take very seriously, if I wanna do that one day.”

In the meantime, Luke is set to light up Resorts World when Luke Bryan: Vegas opens on Friday night, promising a “high-energy show” that is “energetic” and will “hit on all the sensories.” The show continues throughout the month.

