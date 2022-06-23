Luke Bryan shares a peek into his Las Vegas residency shows, featuring a whole lot of free beer

ABC

If you’ve been on the fence about catching a show during Luke Bryan’s current residency at Resorts World Las Vegas, a new sneak peek video into the show just might change your mind.

Luke posted a compilation clip of all the highlights so far, this week, showcasing some dazzling onstage production, fans dancing along in the crowd and a whole lot of free beer. Multiple clips show Luke catching a can of his very own Two Lane Beer thrown to him from someone off stage and handing it to a fan in the front row as he performs.

The country star has a couple more June dates on the books in Las Vegas: He’s performing this Friday and Saturday, and tickets are still available.

If you can’t catch one of the shows this month, you haven’t missed your chance to see Luke in Vegas. He’ll be returning for a handful of dates in August and September, and he recently added another slate of dates for the end of 2022.

He’s also hitting the road for an extensive string of shows on his Raised Up Right Tour, which kicked off earlier this month and features Mitchell Tenpenny and Riley Green as opening acts. Plus, Luke’s fan-favorite Farm Tour returns in the fall.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.