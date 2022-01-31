Luke Bryan sets sights on Raised Up Right tour

ABC

Luke Bryan proves he’s Raised Up Right with his new tour.

On Monday, the superstar unveiled dates for his upcoming Raised Up Right tour that sees him headlining arenas across the country, beginning on June 9 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in West Virginia.

Throughout the five-month trek, Luke will also perform at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, the AT&T Center in San Antonio, and host two-night stays at the Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire and Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis before wrapping the tour on October 28 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock will open for the country superstar. The tour is named after a line in the chorus of Luke’s current single, “Up.”

“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans. So thankful every time we get to do it!” Luke says on Instagram. “2022 is going to be a good one with @RileyDuckman, @M10penny, and @The_DJRock!”

“Let’s go!!!! Can’t wait!” Mitchell comments on the post. “Can’t wait to hit the road later this year with @lukebryan and @m10penny on the Raised Up Right tour,” adds Riley.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Luke’s website for a full list of dates.

