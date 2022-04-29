Luke Bryan sets his six-date Farm Tour 2022 for this September

ABC

Luke Bryan’s annual Farm Tour will be back for its 13th year this fall. The country superstar just announced the dates and lineup for 2022.

Kicking off in Indiana on September 15, the Farm Tour will hit small towns in Ohio, Michigan, Nebraska and Iowa before wrapping with a stop in Eyota, Minnesota. Riley Green will join the bill for four of the six dates, and Jameson Rodgers and the Peach Pickers make up the rest of the Farm Tour lineup.

“I look forward to these shows every year mainly because of the meaning behind them and why it was important to me to start the Farm Tour 13 years ago,” Luke reflects. “It has allowed communities who don’t normally get a concert in their areas to experience a fun night in their backyard all while lifting up the American farmer.”

Tickets for the 2022 Farm Tour go on sale May 5; Members of Luke’s Nut House fan club will have access to a special pre-sale starting May 2.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.