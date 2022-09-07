Luke Bryan says Peyton Manning is the “perfect person” to cohost the CMA Awards

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Bryan couldn’t be more excited to co-host the CMA Awards with Peyton Manning.

Luke made his CMA hosting debut last year, describing the experience as “truly a blast.” So when producers approached him about hosting again, this time with quarterback legend Peyton by his side, it was an offer the singer couldn’t refuse.

Luke and Peyton have been friends for years, and the NFL star has attended many of Luke’s concerts. In addition to his career on the football field, Luke has admired Peyton’s on-camera work, such as appearing in Nationwide commercials alongside fellow country star Brad Paisley. Luke calls him “an amazingly talented television person.”

The two have appeared onstage together before: when Peyton comes to Luke’s shows, he often winds up performing with the country star.

“Any concert of mine that he’s ever been been to, somehow, mysteriously, he always winds up onstage. He’s got a knack for finding the microphone,” Luke recalls. “He’s a big country music lover, always has been. So I think he’s a perfect person to be out there on the stage.”

The “Up” singer jokes that he and the NFL Hall of Fame member have “the keys to the castle” when it comes to hosting the big show and expects nothing but a positive experience.

“We’re able to get up there and have fun. We have our hands on the wheel of the CMA Awards, so it’s going to be fun,” Luke says, adding that he’s “looking forward to that night.” “It’s going to be a big night.”

The nominees for this year’s show will be announced Wednesday, September 7, at 8 a.m. ET. The CMA Awards will air live on ABC on November 9.

