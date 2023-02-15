Luke Bryan, Miranda and TR will BEACH IT! this summer

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett will all be spending some time on the beach this summer.

The three superstars will headline the first-ever BEACH IT! Music Festival June 23-25 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Riley Green, Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore, Megan Moroney, Brothers Osborne, Jameson Rodgers, Nate Smith, Alana Springsteen, Cole Swindell, Lily Rose and Hailey Whitters flesh out the three-day festival’s lineup.

The coastal country music gathering will also feature a second stage, dubbed Next from Nashville, to highlight up-and-coming talent like Chayce Beckham, George Birge, Tyler Braden, Ben Burgess, Mackenzie Carpenter, Ashland Craft, Madeline Edwards, Erin Kinsey, Pillbox Patti, Peytan Porterand Aaron Raitiere.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 21. You can find out more at BeachItFestival.com.

