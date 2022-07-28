Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry to return as judges on American Idol

ABC/Gavin Bond

A new season of American Idol is about to get underway, and fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing a familiar trio of judges will make a return.

Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry — in addition to host Ryan Seacrest –have signed on for the sixth season of the hit reality singing competition.

Filming is a week away from picking up, with auditions set to kick off next Wednesday, August 3. The tryouts, labeled “Idol Across America,” will run until August 31 with a slew of locations across the country. Those hoping to win their golden ticket and sing for America’s vote can visit AmericanIdol.com/auditions to find a list of tryout dates and locations. You must be at least 15 years old to audition.

This year, American Idol is doing something new. The show unveiled its annual “First 500” event, set for August 3, where hopefuls can try to score a VIP spot.

American Idol‘s sixth season is set to premiere on ABC in spring 2023.

