Luke Bryan leaves crumbs (and selfies) in his and Katy Perry’s Las Vegas suite

ABC/Gavin Bond

Luke Bryan and Katy Perry are sharing a suite in Las Vegas, and it sounds like Luke isn’t the best house guest.

The two singers are performing their respective residencies at Resorts World throughout the year and are staying in the same suite while in town, albeit at different times. And when his fellow American Idol judge isn’t there, Luke takes it upon himself to leave subtle reminders of his presence.

“I leave crumbs in the couch. I did send a selfie of the toilet, I’m like, ‘Katy, here’s where it all goes down right here,'” he tells Access, laughing. The hit singer confirms that he was “clothed” in the photo and did flush the toilet so as not to be too crass. “Courtesy for Katy,” he adds with a smile.

It should come as no surprise that the country star messes with their mutual suite, admitting that the two playfully disagree while on the set of American Idol when it comes to selecting which singers to advance on to the next rounds.

“We got to butt heads every now and then to keep it interesting, but we’re having fun,” Luke says. “We’re all quite amicable.”

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

