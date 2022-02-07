Luke Bryan hopes sharing his stories of pain and loss through music helps others feel “not alone”

ABC

Luke Bryan is reflecting on how he’s turned tragedy into art.

Throughout his career, Luke has been open about how the sudden deaths of his siblings have impacted him. His brother Chris was killed in a car accident not long before Luke left for Nashville. In 2007, his sister Kelly passed away unexpectedly, followed by her husband Lee, who died of a heart attack in 2014. Since then, the singer and his wife Caroline have been taking care of his late sister’s three children, along with their two sons, Tate and Bo.

“I think me telling my story of what my family has been through, we’ve always really put it out there and told the world all of the ups and downs and challenges, so I think when I do that, it helps people that have been in similar scenarios not feel alone,” Luke expresses to Good Morning America.

He captures this in the video for his latest single, “Up,” where Luke can be seen sitting in a dimly lit barn adorned with twinkle lights, watching footage of his life on screen. Clips include Luke hunting with his sons and photos from his childhood with his family, the singer revealing that he didn’t see the footage in the video until the day of the shoot.

“I’m watching that in real time also, so it was a really special moment and love how the video came together,” he shares. “It’s a really beautifully done song.”

Luke is currently prepping for his first Las Vegas residency, which opens at the Resorts World Theatre on Friday.

