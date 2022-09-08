Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton + Cole Swindell lead Crash My Playa 2023

ABC/Eric McCandless

The lineup for Luke Bryan’s 2023 Crash My Playa festival has been released, featuring A-List country headliners and a couple of surprises.

Chris Stapleton and Cole Swindell will each headline one of the festival’s four days, with Luke helming the other two. Chris and Cole are returning acts for Crash My Playa, as the all-inclusive concert vacation returns to Mexico for its eighth year.

Luke is also bringing his fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie along for the ride this year: Lionel’s making his Crash My Playa debut, performing as a special guest alongside the country superstar.

Dustin Lynch also gets a spotlight in the lineup: He’ll once again lead an epic pool party at the festival. Dustin’s Crash My Playa pool parties have become so popular over the years that, in 2021, the singer brought a version of the fun to Las Vegas with his Pool Situation event.

Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Brian Kelley are also on the bill, as are Dylan Scott and Chase Rice. More artists will be added to the Crash My Playa lineup in the weeks ahead.

The 2023 Crash My Playa festival will take place January 12-22 at the Moon Palace Cancún in Riviera Cancún, Mexico. All-inclusive event packages go on sale to the public starting September 13 at 1 p.m. ET.

