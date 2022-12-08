Luke Bryan celebrates his 16th wedding anniversary with wife Caroline: “Here’s to 100 more”

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, have a lot to celebrate in the month of December: Not only is it the holiday season, the month also brings their wedding anniversary.

2022 marks 16 years of wedded bliss for the couple, and Luke marked the milestone with an anniversary message that was somewhat uncharacteristically sweet — he and Caroline are typically jokesters who don’t get too sappy.

“It is so amazing sharing this life with you,” the singer wrote. “Thank you for putting up with all my craziness I throw your way. I’ve loved you since the second I saw you. It’s truly remarkable what we’ve done together.”

He added, “I love you to the moon and back and here’s to 100 more.”

For Luke and Caroline, no anniversary tribute is complete without a dose of silliness, and he rounded out the post with a shot of the two of them together in full ‘80s garb — complete with a visor, aviator sunglasses and a mullet wig.

Over on her Instagram, Caroline also celebrated the Big 16, writing, “16 years ago we had zero clue what we were stepping into. The good, the bad, silly moments and stupid arguments. It’s been worth it all and I love you more every year!”

December is usually Pranksmas month in the Bryan household, but they’ve had to keep the festivities relatively tame this year: Caroline is currently recovering from hip surgery.