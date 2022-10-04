“Love you Loretta”: Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton & more of Loretta Lynn’s contemporaries share tributes

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and many of Loretta Lynn‘s peers are sharing their admiration for her following her death.

Among those is Loretta’s sister Crystal Gayle, who wrote on Instagram, “the world lost a legend. We lost a sister. Love you Loretta.”

Dolly and Reba connected Loretta to their own families, with Dolly saying that she and Loretta shared a sisterly bond, acknowledging how Loretta had been a support system for her in Nashville throughout their careers.

“So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville,” Dolly says, describing Loretta as a “wonderful human being” and reflecting on her talent. “I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace.”

Loretta’s passing also brought up familial memories for Reba, noting that Loretta reminded her of her late mother, Jacqueline, as they were both “strong women” and “fiercely loyal.”

“I always did and I always will love Loretta. She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers,” Reba shares alongside a photo of her and Loretta backstage at a show.

Barbara Mandrell also has fond memories of the country icon, sharing a throwback photo of her, Loretta, Reba and Tanya Tucker with the caption, “Loretta Lynn contributed enormously to the world of Country Music. All of us adored and loved her.”

Lynn passed away in the early morning hours of October 4 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

