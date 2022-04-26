Lords and ladies: Old Dominion offer special gift to the road crew

ABC

Old Dominion gave their road crew a unique gift.

Backstage at a recent show, the band gathered the crew to present an end-of-tour gift, revealing that after a brief delay, they had received the official documentation that they are official lords and ladies in Scotland. With the certification comes a piece of land for each person — albeit only a square foot. The news incited laughter and cheers from the crew.

Frontman Matthew Ramsey then lead a toast thanking the crew for their hard work, remarking that it felt like they came through the ranks together.

“We love our road family so much, they inspire and drive us every day to be the best entertainers we can, they really run the show. So we thought let’s make it official. So we present… Lords (and a Lady) of Scotland,” the band writes alongside the video.

Old Dominion is currently on the road opening for Kenny Chesney on the Here and Now Tour.

