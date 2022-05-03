“Long live the Judds”: Carly Pearce reflects on singing at The Judds’ Country Music Hall of Fame induction

ABC

Carly Pearce says it was an emotional experience performing at Sunday’s Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in honor of The Judds.

The fellow Kentucky native was on hand at the ceremony in Nashville, one day after matriarch Naomi Judd passed away. Carly says it was with a heavy heart that she attended the ceremony to perform one of The Judds’ signature hits, “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days),” revealing that she’d been approached by the Hall two months prior to be a surprise performer for The Judds’ induction.

Though at the time it was “exciting news,” the hit singer shares that performing in the wake of Naomi’s death was “one of the most emotional experiences I have ever had in my life.”

“Singing ‘Grandpa’ in light of such tragic loss, looking in the eyes of Naomi’s beautiful daughters. I am forever grateful & send Wynonna and Ashley all my love,” she continued, adding that she’s “loved” the duo for her “whole life.” “Long live the Judds.”

Naomi passed away on April 30 at the age of 76. A joint statement from Wynonna and Ashley stated that the cause of death was related to mental illness.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.