LOCASH plans a Super Bowl Sunday tailgate with Guy Fieri

LOCASH has a Super Bowl date with Guy Fieri.

Preston Brust and Chris Lucas are set to play the big game’s edition of Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate Sunday, February 12. It’ll take place right across from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Food Network star will bring together more than 20 restaurant pop-ups and interactive dining experiences, alongside plenty of libations, in addition to LOCASH and DJ Diplo. You can get free tickets to the 11:30 a.m. event online.

Meanwhile, the new song from LOCASH, “Three Favorite Colors,” is set to drop February 3.

