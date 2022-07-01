Little Big Town finds romance on the water in the sun-kissed “All Summer”

Capitol Records Nashville

Little Big Town shared another new song off their upcoming 10th studio album Friday, a warm-weather anthem called “All Summer.”

Set to a tropical beat, the song describes a summer fling that kicks off with two people “makin’ eyes across the pool,” and soon leads to a love affair that may not be for a long time, but it’s definitely for a good time.

“Here I am getting tan / Drinkin’ wine on the water / And it’s easy and it’s fun / If you want it if I want / I’ll be your dream, in between / In your meantime lover / All summer,” the band sings in the song’s chorus.

The new song follows “Hell Yeah,” LBT’s current single. Both songs will be featured on the group’s next album. Though they haven’t shared many details about what that album will be called or when it’s due out, the band is starting to build a bigger picture on their next chapter with the release of each new song.

Fans will have plenty of opportunities to hear “All Summer” live in the months ahead. Little Big Town has several festival, casino and amphitheater dates on the books in June, July and August, and they’re joining Wynonna Judd and an all-star cast of musical women on the final The Judds Tour this fall.

