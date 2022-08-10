“Let’s go”: Cole Swindell teases a Jo De Messina cameo in upcoming “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” video

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Cole Swindell has said that he hopes to find a way to involve ‘90s country star Jo Dee Messina in his new song, “She Had Me at Heads Carolina.” After all, the single pays a pretty big homage to her 1996 country hit, “Heads Carolina.”

As he gears up to put out the song’s music video this week, it looks like Cole just might have achieved his goal. A teaser for the video shows scenes of a night out, and there’s a familiar face tending bar in the clip: that’s right, it’s Jo Dee herself.

“THURSDAY,” Cole wrote in the caption for the teaser. “‘90s Country Fans. Let’s Go!”

Back when he put the song out, Cole said that he hoped the ‘90s great would be able to participate in “She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” but he didn’t specify how he hoped to make that happen.

“I hope somebody I get to sing it — whether I do something, I want her to be involved, because we wouldn’t have the song without the writers and without her making it what it is,” he explained at the time.

At country radio, Cole’s updated version of the ‘90s hit is his fastest-rising single to date. Just eight weeks after being released, “She Had Me at Heads Caroline” is already inside the top-10 on the country chart.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.