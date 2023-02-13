Let the Pardi begin: Jon & Summer are ready for Presley’s entrance

ABC

The countdown is on for the birth of Jon Pardi‘s first child. While we do know that Jon and his wife, Summer, plan to name their little girl Presley Fawn, of course, we don’t know exactly when she’ll arrive.

“In honor of Presley’s original due date today,” Summer shared on Friday, “took the last week off from weights and just did cardio, but that hasn’t done the trick so let’s try this again.” In the accompany video, Summer’s working out with TRX gear, ropes and doing wall squats.

On Sunday, the social media influencer documented what she was packing in her hospital bag. By Monday, she was back to working out: “Keeping these ankles de-puffed,” she quipped.

As for dad, he’s been pretty quiet on socials since playing the Opry a week ago. He doesn’t work again until he plays the Houston Rodeo on March 8, which should hopefully give him plenty of time to spend with his new daughter.

