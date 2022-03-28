Lee Brice books summer-long Label Me Proud Tour with Michael Ray

Courtesy of Curb Records

Lee Brice has nothing but pride in his upcoming tour.

The “I Don’t Dance” singer is embarking on the Label Me Proud Tour that begins on June 2 in Hampton Beach, N.H. Michael Ray and Tyler Farr are set to join as special guests, along with newcomer Jackson Dean and songwriter Tim Montana.

Throughout the summer, Lee and crew will be making stops at 23 arenas and amphitheaters across the country including The Anthem in Washington, D.C., PNC Pavilion in Cincinnati, Ohio, First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, AR and more. The tour wraps on September 24 in Sugar Land, Texas.

“Can’t wait to be back in all these places I’ve grown to love over the years with fans that are bar none the best ones out there!” Lee shares in a statement, calling it a “blessing” to have Michael, Tyler, Jackson and Tim on the road with him. “See y’all this summer!”

Lee’s current single “Soul,” is in the top 30 on country radio. He and Carly Pearce topped the charts in 2020 with “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” which went on to win Musical Event of the Year at the CMA Awards, as well as Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year at the ACM Awards.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Lee’s website for a full list of dates.

